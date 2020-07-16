Today is Thursday July 16, 2020
Television Academy announces Emmy nominations will be revealed, virtually, on July 28

Posted/updated on: July 16, 2020 at 11:34 am
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that the 2020 Emmy nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Due to COVID-19, the yearly nominations process was delayed.  Now, the nominees will get the good news via a virtual event that will stream live on Emmys.com.

Emmy nominations presenters will be announced at a later date, the organization stated.

So far, the The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards telecast is still scheduled for September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

