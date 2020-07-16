NEW YORK (AP) – The number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the United States has more than doubled in the past four years. And those ranks could soon grow thanks to a record field of LGBTQ candidates this year. That’s according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute. In a new report, the group tallies 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials at present, up from 417 in June 2016. The institute says 850 LGBTQ people are running for office this year, including several with strong chances of entering Congress. Yet the institute’s president, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, says that despite progress, LGBTQ people remain severely underrepresented in every state and at every level of government.