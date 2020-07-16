BRYAN — Earlier this week, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help in locating two people wanted in connection with a manslaughter. Late Tuesday, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson. Both are suspects in the death of Jeffrey Lackey, who died over the weekend. Lackey called the Brownsboro area home. The final autopsy has not been completed, so exact cause of death is unknown, but preliminary reports reveal Lackey was part of a disagreement. Both Luna and Wilkerson have bonds set at $750,000.