TYLER — Need is still well represented as the East Texas Food Bank prepares for a produce give-a-way to end the work week. Lauren Barnres told KTBB Thursday,”Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. we have our bi-monthly produce distribution at the East Texas State Fair Grounds. This one is different from our previous drive-thru distributions…you will actually park in front of Harvey Hall and just walk up to the East and West pavilions. We are asking that everyone wear a mask and if you can, only bring one adult representative from the household and stay 6 feet apart from everyone.”

Barnes continued, “We are going to be distributing fresh produce completely free to everyone in need. There are no eligibilty requirements, or paperwork, or anything like that. So, just come, grab your produce and go about your day.” ETFB is also providing free meals to children under 18. More information is available by clicking the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/programs/child-assistance/summer-food-program/.