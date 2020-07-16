TYLER — A couple has been arrested in the death of their three-year-old child after a late night episode. On Thursday Tyler PD’s Andy Erbaugh told KTBB, “Tyler Police Department got a call to assist the Tyler Fire Department. We get there and they are already doing CPR on a three-year-old child. The child gets transported to the hospital where it unfortunately dies.” Manuel Antious WIlliams, 39, and Courtnie Williams, 30 were arrested.

Erbaugh went on to say, “Detectives and crime scene investigators came out and did the investigation and determined that the injuries to the child were not consistent with normal injuries to a three-year-old, it was an abuse type of situation. The mother and father were both arrested for first degree felony injury to a child.” The incident took place at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. Bonds have been set at $1 million dollars for each. The investigation is still on-going, and charges could be upgraded, based on autopsy results.