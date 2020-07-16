TYLER — A Whitehouse man will be given a medical exam to decide if he is competent to stand trial. Sean Anderson, 21, of Whitehouse is accused of molesting his 9-year-old half-sister last December. According to our news partner KETK, the child said Anderson would make her touch him and that it had happened at least twice. A zoom hearing was requested Thursday by Jamie Williams, Anderson’s lawyer, and he asked that he receive both a competency and insanity examination.

In his motion, Williams said, “he did not seem to understand” the charges against him and that his family described him as a “low-functioning individual.” Anderson is in the Smith County Jail, held on a $500,000 bond, his next court hearing is August 27.