TYLER — The dog days of summer are upon us and Texas heat will continue to rise. On Thursday Texas DPS Sgt. Jean Dark told KTBB, “There are lot’s of different tips that people can follow to make sure that they are not involved in a heat related incident. Specifically for us, vehicular heat stroke. To stay safe. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, and you are always checking the back seat or your cargo area before you walk away from it.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), vehicular heatstroke is one of the leading causes of fatalities — that is not crash-related — among children. Sgt. Dark went on to say, “If you see a child that’s been left alone in a car, call 911 because our emergency personell are going to be able to provide you guidance and things that you can do until law enforcement gets to the scene. It’s also really important to teach kids not to play in the vehicles. That’s not their play area. And make sure that you are taking your keys out of reach of the little ones when you are not using them.” In 2019, 52 children died in the U.S. due to heatstroke from being left in vehicles.

DPS offers the following tips to prevent vehicular heatstroke, and for staying safe and managing the heat:

· Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, and always check the back seats or cargo areas of a vehicle before walking away.

· Establish reminders that help ensure you remove children from the vehicle. This can include leaving your bag, lunch or cell phone in the back seat with the child’s car seat.

· If you see a child alone in a car, call 9-1-1, and emergency personnel will provide guidance.

· Teach children not to play in vehicles, and make sure to place keys out-of-reach when not in use.

· Drink plenty of water throughout the day even if you do not feel thirsty; you may not realize you’re dehydrated until it’s too late. Also avoid alcohol and beverages high in caffeine or sugar during periods of prolonged outdoor exposure.

· Pay attention to your body. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly. Know the warning signs and seek medical attention if necessary.

· Check on others, especially the elderly, sick, very young and those without air conditioning.

· Don’t forget pet safety. Animals are also susceptible to heat-related injury or death — don’t put your pets in these dangerous conditions.

· Monitor local weather updates and stay aware of any upcoming changes in the weather.

· Limit exposure to the sun and stay indoors as much as possible. If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.

· Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat are recommended while spending time outdoors.

· Wear sunscreen. Sunburns can affect your body’s ability to cool down.

· Be extra careful when cooking outdoors, building campfires or driving off-road to avoid igniting dry vegetation. Also, stay aware of burn bans in your area and always abide by restrictions on outside burning.