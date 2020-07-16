TYLER — During a special meeting, Tyler school trustees have unanimously approved changing the names of both Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools. Some 40 speakers took the podium during the public participation segment of the meeting, with the overwhelming majority favoring the changes. Following that, school officials took up a lengthy discussion centering on possible costs of any changes. They’re now estimating the total expense of changing both names would be some $330,000, while acknowledging a number of unknowns remain. Trustee Fritz Hager floated the possibility of having the cost covered by donors rather than taxpayers. Trustees then spoke to the issue individually before taking a vote. After that, the board began formulating a process for the actual name changes, with more work on that planned for the board’s meeting this coming Monday.