AUSTIN (AP) – Promising young boxer Travel “Black Magic” Mazion has been killed in a traffic accident near Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 24-year-old Austin boxer was killed instantly when his car slammed head-on into one driven by 61-year-old Richard Salter. Salter, who was from the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock. Mazion was a junior middleweight prospect who was undefeated in 17 bouts with 13 knockouts. His last fight was a January win at the San Antonio Alamodome in January.