HOUSTON (AP) – Teams of doctors and nurses from the Army and New York have descended onto Houston as the nation’s fourth-largest city sought help to deal with a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. An 86-person Army team of doctors, nurses, and support staff on Thursday worked to take over a wing of United Memorial Medical Center, a small north Houston hospital, to help it treat COVID-19 patients. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a group of doctors and nurses from New York arrived last weekend in Houston to help set up testing sites at two churches. Houston has been struggling to meet growing demand for COVID-19 testing.