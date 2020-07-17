TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank held it’s bi-monthly produce drop on Friday. Lauren Barnes told KTBB, “From March to June, since COVID started, we have served over 9 million meals in just four months, to over 46,000 families. So, that’s an increase of actually 74% more families in 2020, than in those four months compared to 2019. So we are definitely seeing a big increase in our neighbors who are needing food assistance right now.”

Barnes continued, “Two things we always need are volunteers and donations. Right now our volunteer center is in a phase one reopening, so we are allowing volunteers, but it’s only groups of less than 10, in the same household and you have to pre-register with us. But, we are always needing donations for every one dollar donated, we actually provide up to 8 meals for our East Texas neighbors in need. That is the safest and easiest way to have an immediate direct impact in our community. So all this information, whether you want to donate, volunteer, or need food assistance, all of that can be found at our website.” Click the link for more information. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/.