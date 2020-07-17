TYLER — On Thursday night TISD Officials voted to change the names of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools. On Friday, Kyle Penney told KTBB, A fund has been set up by citizens at the East Texas Council Foundation to support the school district through the name change process. “There were a lot of comments from the public about not wanting tax payer money to go to this, so some folks in our community have created this fund to try to make that a reality. To try to raise money without it taxing the tax system.”

The district estimates the rebranding will cost about $330,000. The ETCF President continued, “There’s obviously a lot of emotion on both sides of this issue but now that the school board has acted, now that the school board has acted there is really an opportunity to help out our local schools. It would be really great to see the community come together and just kind of overwhelm the school with support for this. It’s a hard decision to make and there is a lot of moving parts to it.” The district is in the early stages of the renaming and is scheduled to take up the matter again on Monday night. You can donate to the fund by clicking the link. https://donate.etcf.org/tyler-isd-future-fund.