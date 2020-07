TYLER — Upcoming productions for the 2020-21 UT-Cowan Center were announced on Friday. The University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center will host performances including national tours of An Officer and a Gentleman and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The season will also be comprised of the 25th Anniversary show of Riverdance and Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles. You can get more details by clicking the link. https://cowancenter.org/.