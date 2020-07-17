Today is Friday July 17, 2020
GEDCO announces 25K in support to small businesses in Gladewater

Posted/updated on: July 17, 2020 at 2:12 pm
GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Economic Development Corporation announced they will be providing $25,000 in funds through its GEDCO Utility Support and Promotional Advertising Program. According to a press brief Thursday, the program provides resources to retail, restaurant and manufacturing businesses adversely impacted due to COVID-19. Funds may be used for utility bills such as gas, water/sewer, electricity, internet, and phone services and for eligible promotional services and costs.

For more details on the program, click the link. https://www.gladewateredc.com/eds/report/node/add%3Fdestination%3Dnews%26node_type%3Dstory%26nid_list%5B0%5D%3D156%26sid%3Dkpg2af0avb4v2vldbi9leachxx.html.

