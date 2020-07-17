HENDERSON — The back to school plan for Henderson ISD has been released. According to our news partner KETK, the 2020-21 school year will have students returning to the classroom on August 5, two weeks earlier than initially planned. The district also added a full week for fall break in October and a full week for Thanksgiving as well as three weeks at Christmas. HISD will not allow visitation to campuses during planning until all campuses reopen. While school is in session, visitors are required to answer a questionnaire and wear a mask while on school grounds. Students will be required to complete a daily screening process including temperature checks and a questionnaire.