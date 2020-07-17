TYLER — An alleged scheme that brought contraband into the Smith County Jail, has resulted in the arrest of 9 people, including a former jailer. Lance Watson, and eight other inmates have been indicted for the alleged plot that was discovered in March of this year. According to our news partner KETK, Watson was identified as the source of the contraband. During a search of pods, several contraband items, including a cellphone, were found.

A search was conducted inside Watson’s lunchbox and more contraband was found inside fast-food hamburger buns. Also charged with engaging in criminal activity are Tommy Allen, Alex Arnold, Joshua Bates, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres-Caicedo, Cayman Marshall and Cody Wallace. Watson will have his opening hearing in August, before 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy.