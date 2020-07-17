TYLER — An announcement came down on Friday from TAPPSS, who governs many of the private school athletic programs in Texas,that will delay the start of sports this fall by a month. According to a TAPPS presentation Friday, students cannot start practice until September 8th, with volleyball beginning their matches on September 21st. Football will not be able to start playing games until September 28th, which means most schools will begin Friday, October 2nd. Football season was supposed to begin on August 28th. Several East Texas schools will be impacted by the move, including, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, and Brook Hill School, and Grace Community School.