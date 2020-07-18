HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge has vacated a ban on the Republican Party holding its state convention in Houston’s convention center. But it wasn’t clear whether the GOP would move for a physical meetup or keep the event virtual as the coronavirus continues to surge. An attorney for Texas GOP activist Steven Hotze says U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes verbally ruled Friday that the city failed to make a case compelling enough to trump the party’s First Amendment right to meet. Hughes ordered the city to accommodate the party convention this weekend or the following weekend, at the GOP’s choice.