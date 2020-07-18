Today is Saturday July 18, 2020
Texas deaths hit record, schools get OK for virtual classes

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2020 at 10:26 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is giving public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall as the state scrambles to contain one of the largest resurgences of the coronavirus in the U.S. The changes announced Friday come a day after Texas set a single-day record for virus deaths with 129 and reported more than 10,000 confirmed new cases for a third consecutive day. Under the new guidelines, Texas schools could hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year. That potentially pushes a return to campus in some cities until November.

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is giving public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall as the state scrambles to contain one of the largest resurgences of the coronavirus in the U.S. The changes announced Friday come a day after Texas set a single-day record for virus deaths with 129 and reported more than 10,000 confirmed new cases for a third consecutive day. Under the new guidelines, Texas schools could hold online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year. That potentially pushes a return to campus in some cities until November.

