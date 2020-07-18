Today is Saturday July 18, 2020
Lot of room for NASCAR fans at Texas due to virus and heat

Posted/updated on: July 18, 2020 at 10:29 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — There will be fans in the massive grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend. It’s the first major sporting event in Texas in more than four months to allow spectators. But there will be far fewer than usual because of the coronavirus and the forecast for scorching temperatures. A state-approved plan would allow 50% capacity Sunday at the track with about 135,000 seats. But the crowd is expected to be more similar to what was at Bristol this week for NASCAR’s All-Star race. Around 20,000 fans were at that race.

