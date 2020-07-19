HOUSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision that allowed the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a win for the the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP. In an order issued Saturday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Friday’s ruling that would have permitted the Republican Party of Texas to host an in-person convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Judge Lynn Hughes had ruled that the city of Houston violated the GOP’s constitutional rights by canceling the event. The in-person convention was initially set to run from Thursday to Saturday. James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, had said the party was still on-track to try a virtual gathering this weekend.