FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyle Busch finished both NASCAR races Saturday at Texas ahead of the rest of the field. Busch got the win in the Truck Series race Saturday night after a postrace disqualification took away his apparent Xfinity Series win earlier in the day. Busch won ahead of Christian Eckes, the rookie driver in a truck Busch owns. It was Busch’s 59th career Truck Series win, and his 212th career win in NASCAR’s top three series. After finishing the Xfinity race nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota driven by Busch failed postrace inspection because the left rear was too low.