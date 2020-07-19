Today is Sunday July 19, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kyle Busch wins NASCAR trucks race after earlier Xfinity DQ

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2020 at 6:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyle Busch finished both NASCAR races Saturday at Texas ahead of the rest of the field. Busch got the win in the Truck Series race Saturday night after a postrace disqualification took away his apparent Xfinity Series win earlier in the day. Busch won ahead of Christian Eckes, the rookie driver in a truck Busch owns. It was Busch’s 59th career Truck Series win, and his 212th career win in NASCAR’s top three series. After finishing the Xfinity race nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota driven by Busch failed postrace inspection because the left rear was too low.

Kyle Busch wins NASCAR trucks race after earlier Xfinity DQ

Posted/updated on: July 19, 2020 at 6:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) — Kyle Busch finished both NASCAR races Saturday at Texas ahead of the rest of the field. Busch got the win in the Truck Series race Saturday night after a postrace disqualification took away his apparent Xfinity Series win earlier in the day. Busch won ahead of Christian Eckes, the rookie driver in a truck Busch owns. It was Busch’s 59th career Truck Series win, and his 212th career win in NASCAR’s top three series. After finishing the Xfinity race nearly a second ahead of Austin Cindric, the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota driven by Busch failed postrace inspection because the left rear was too low.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement