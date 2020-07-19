ATHENS — A former Athens ISD teacher has been arrested and charged with having an improper relationship with a student and tampering with evidence. According to our news partner KETK, Kaitlynn Kirkland was arrested Friday. Administrators were first made aware of the allegations against Kirkland in November, the post said, and have been cooperating with the investigation. Kirkland was released from the Henderson County Jail after paying bonds totaling $14,500.

“The district immediately cooperated with law enforcement, and Child Protective Services was contacted. Kirkland was placed on leave Nov. 21, and she submitted her resignation the same day. AISD also reported the alleged conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification. “The district does not have any information at this time to indicate any student was involved other than the student who was identified in the investigation. “Athens ISD never takes lightly our responsibility to the students placed into our care. We are saddened and disappointed by the alleged behavior of this former employee. District leadership will continue to take swift action, working in full cooperation with law enforcement, in response to any potential violation of the trust between students and educators.”

Athens Independent School District