COLLEGE STATION — If you fish, a heads up from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A dozen reservoirs have been targeted for possible restrictions on channel and blue catfish — calling for a minimum length of 14 inches and a 15-fish daily bag limit that combines both species. The proposed restrictions would not apply to flathead catfish or fishing at small local ponds and lakes, waters shared with Louisiana and Oklahoma, or current regulations at Lake Tawakoni. The Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider action on the new restrictions next January.