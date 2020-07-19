13 shot in Illinois after fight breaks out in crowd of almost 200, police say

(PEORIA, Ill.) -- Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering at a riverfront in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said.



Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 4:41 a.m. after a large fight broke out among a crowd of nearly 200 people, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release.



There were two victims located at the scene -- an adult male who was shot in the neck and a female who was shot in the back -- both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



Another 11 people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals, police said. All the victims were adults -- six men and seven women.



None of the injuries were considered life threatening.



There were multiple people firing weapons, investigators said, adding that the incident was a result of a dispute among groups of people gathered at the riverfront.



Police are investigating the incident -- authorities did not release any details on suspects in the shooting.



