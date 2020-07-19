iStock/MattGushBy: MATT ZARRELL, ABC News

(PEORIA, Ill.) — Thirteen people were shot during a large gathering at a riverfront in Peoria, Illinois, early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at 4:41 a.m. after a large fight broke out among a crowd of nearly 200 people, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release.

There were two victims located at the scene — an adult male who was shot in the neck and a female who was shot in the back — both were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Another 11 people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals, police said. All the victims were adults — six men and seven women.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

There were multiple people firing weapons, investigators said, adding that the incident was a result of a dispute among groups of people gathered at the riverfront.

Police are investigating the incident — authorities did not release any details on suspects in the shooting.

