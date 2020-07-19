OVERTON — An Overton ISD administration office employee has tested positive for Covid 19, according to Superintendent Stephen DuBose. The administrative offices will be closed until further notice and admin employees will be working from home. Dubose said in a statement, “All necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the health and well being of everyone involved. The employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate and protocols for the return to work will be strictly adhered to.”

OISD will not be releasing the name of the employee nor will any further statements be made at this time. OISD will strive to keep everyone informed as more information is gathered. The employee and all admin workers will be self-quarantined as appropriate and protocols for the return to work will be strictly enforced.