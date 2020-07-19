TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees will take the next steps in renaming the district’s two high schools at a meeting Monday evening. According to our news partner KETK, included in the topics board members will consider at the meeting, is a policy for naming, renaming, or modifying the names of schools and other facilities. Among the recommendations is that school facilities be named not for individual persons, but for “patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities or aspired outcomes for District students or the community.” The board will also consider the process by which suggestions for new names will be collected from community members, possible appointment of a selection committee to review the suggestions and a timeline for the renaming process. The board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. and in regular session at 7 p.m. at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex, 807 W. Glenwood in Tyler.