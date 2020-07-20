Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — As the debate rages over wearing masks as the U.S. grapples with record-shattering numbers in regards to daily COVID-19 cases, actresses Jennifer Aniston and fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox hope to convince more people to cover up by sharing their friend’s harrowing experience with the virus.

“This is our friend Kevin,” Aniston narrated Sunday against a photo of an intubated and unconscious man, who is covered in wires and surrounded by hospital machinery. “Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue.”

“This is Covid. This is real,” The Morning Show star implored in hopes that, by sharing such an unapologetic and vulnerable look at her friend’s hospitalization, she will convince more people to take the pandemic seriously.

“We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” Aniston furthered. “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus.”

The 51-year-old pleaded with her 34.8 million followers to not only wear a mask in order to protect their families, but to protect themselves. “Covid affects all ages,” she cautioned.

As for her friend Kevin, he is thankfully on the mend.

“PS this photo was taken in early April,” Aniston clarified. “Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

To further illustrate the importance of wearing a mask, the Golden Globe winner posed for a selfie with Cox that showed off their matching denim-printed face coverings.

Friends like Gwenyth Paltrow, Ali Wentworth and Michelle Pfeiffer wholeheartedly agreed with Aniston’s message, with the latter fuming, “Baffling why this so hard for some people.”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has infected over 3,768,000 Americans and killed over 140,500.

By Megan Stone

