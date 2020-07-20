Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Bert and Bertie — a.k.a. the filmmaking duo of Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, respectively — are among the directors being tapped to helm a block of episodes of the Marvel Studios Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which notes the pair best-known for calling the shots on Amazon’s Troop Zero.

Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas is another name on the list, according to the trade.

Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, who reprises his role from the Avengers movies, is part of the first wave of Marvel shows that are due to hit Disney+ starting in the fall of 2020. The show will center on the archer Avenger taking on a protege, who takes on his mantle.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

