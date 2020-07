TYLER — An early morning shooting has left one man dead. According to our news partner KETK, The Smith County officials received reports of a shooting at a gas station on Highway 14, near Tyler State Park. Officials arrived, shortly before 6 a.m., to find a man inside the station that had been shot. The man came into the store, and passed out from his injuries. The man who died at the scene. A person of interest has not been named, as authorities continue to investigate the case.