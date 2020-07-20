BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(NEW YORK) — In a powerful Instagram post, Mickey Rourke flamed his former Angel Heart co-star Robert DeNiro, claiming the “f***king crybaby” actor nixed Rourke’s chances of starring in The Irishman.

Next to an older photo of the Casino actor, Rourke said, “Hey Robert De Niro…you big f***ing crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of s***.’ Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper.”

The comments may have been in reference to an installment of the Italian TV show Live — Non è la D’Urso, on which Rourke claimed that De Niro, who reportedly snubbed him decades ago during Angel Heart, shut him out of appearing in the Oscar-nominated The Irishman.

“Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro,” but, “The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

Rourke’s post continued, “Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severely 100%. Mickey Rourke ‘as God is my witness.'”

However, De Niro’s rep, Stan Rosenfield, told The New York Post no such offer was ever made to The Wrestler Oscar nominee. “According to The Irishman producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and casting director Ellen Lewis, Mickey Rourke was never asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie,” Rosenfeld writes.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.