WASHINGTON – The University of Texas at Tyler was awarded a federal grant of $300,000. The money is designated to support redevelopment and revitalization in the region. U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday, this money will help diversify and strengthen the regional economy during the coronavirus outbreak. The funding came about from the CARES ACT, which was appropriated by Congress in March, and comes through the Economic Development Administration.

“While Texans continue to persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make recovery in Tyler a high priority.”