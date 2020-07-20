LONGVIEW — Free COVID-19 testing begins Wednesday in Longview. The testing site will be at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex. Drive-up testing is scheduled from from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is expected to continue for several weeks. According to a press brief, testing will be conducted by a private vendor, Honu, on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.

Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. This is not an antibody test. Organizers are preparing to conduct 300 tests daily. Registration will be available online or in person. A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results. Those participating are asked to enter the Longview Convention Complex from the 100 Grand Blvd. entrance and follow the signs to the testing area.