Today is Monday July 20, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas projects nearly $5B budget shortfall due to pandemic

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ budget forecast has plummeted to a projected $4.6 billion shortfall as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a heavy toll on one of America’s largest economies. The new assessment Monday from Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is a sharp reversal from an October forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus. State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.

Texas projects nearly $5B budget shortfall due to pandemic

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas’ budget forecast has plummeted to a projected $4.6 billion shortfall as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices take a heavy toll on one of America’s largest economies. The new assessment Monday from Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar is a sharp reversal from an October forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus. State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement