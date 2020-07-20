Gun-toting St. Louis couple charged with felony over unlawful weapons

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2020 at 6:17 pm

BY: KARMA ALLEN



A St. Louis couple were charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during civil rights demonstrations outside their mansion.



St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Monday, saying they could face an extra charge of fourth-degree assault. They will both be issued summons to appear in court at a later date, officials said.



The couple's attorney called the charges "disheartening" and maintained that no crime had been committed.



"I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard," attorney Joel Schwartz said in a statement. "This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats."

