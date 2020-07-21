Today is Tuesday July 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp made her fear for her life

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2020 at 6:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jason Merritt/Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Amber Heard took the stand on Monday in Johnny Depp’s libel case against the British tabloid The Sun and continued to make claims against her ex-husband. 

One of the accusations Heard made towards the Pirates of the Caribbean star was that she was often subjected to “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking” during their relationship. She even claimed that there were instances that caused her to fear for her life. 

The 34-year-old actress also addressed allegations she made in a written statement that was submitted to the court. According to E! News, who obtained the statement, Heard said that Depp, “accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner.”

“He also accused me of having affairs with stars I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio. He would taunt me about it—especially when he was drunk or high—and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she claimed. “For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head’, Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess’.”

A rep told E! News, “This is complete nonsense and absolutely untrue.” 

Heard is due to back in court Tuesday.

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp made her fear for her life

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2020 at 6:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Jason Merritt/Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Amber Heard took the stand on Monday in Johnny Depp’s libel case against the British tabloid The Sun and continued to make claims against her ex-husband. 

One of the accusations Heard made towards the Pirates of the Caribbean star was that she was often subjected to “punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking” during their relationship. She even claimed that there were instances that caused her to fear for her life. 

The 34-year-old actress also addressed allegations she made in a written statement that was submitted to the court. According to E! News, who obtained the statement, Heard said that Depp, “accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner.”

“He also accused me of having affairs with stars I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio. He would taunt me about it—especially when he was drunk or high—and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” she claimed. “For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head’, Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess’.”

A rep told E! News, “This is complete nonsense and absolutely untrue.” 

Heard is due to back in court Tuesday.

By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement