oonal/iStock By TRISH TURNER, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed Tuesday morning that Senate Republicans plan to support another round of stimulus checks -- or “direct payments” -- to Americans in their next coronavirus relief proposal. In a Senate floor speech, McConnell gave no details on just who Republicans think should get this next round of checks. Most Republicans wants a lower income threshold to qualify. The cap on payments in the first CARES bill was $99,000. McConnell made the announcement as top White House officials were set to come to Capitol Hill to tell Senate Republicans what President Donald Trump wants in the relief package -- including a payroll tax cut -- and cuts in proposed funding for testing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- items many Senate Republicans oppose. Later Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. House Democrats are pushing for much more than the $1 trillion package McConnell wants -- including considerably more in extra unemployment benefits due to stop at the end of the month. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate GOP supports another round of relief checks checks to Americans: McConnell

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2020 at 9:43 am

