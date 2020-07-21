TYLER — A lawsuit has been filed for the alleged misteps by the University of Texas at Tyler, after two women said they were sexually harassed. KTBB, reached out to the school for comment, but by policy, the University of Texas at Tyler does not comment on ongoing litigation. Dr. Wesley Hickey is now the Dean of the College of Education and Pyschology. Laura Owens and Dr. Jennifer Jones say they were subject to harassment by Dr. Hickey over multiple years working at UT Tyler. KTBB has reached out to Dr. Hickey’s legal counsel, but has not heard back, as of yet.

According to our news partner KETK, the two indicate, in the lawsuit against the school, they had been receiving “offensive, unwelcome, and persistent sexual advances” over the last four years. Each filed a Title IX complaint against Hickey. Ultimately, the university found that he had engaged in sexual misconduct but not to the point of it being considered harassment. Jones and Owens say Hickey was never reprimanded for his actions. At the time of the allegations, it is believed that he was being considered for his current role as Dean.

UT Tyler released a statements saying, “The University of Texas at Tyler is dedicated to creating a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation. The University has a robust grievance policy to ensure its employees may report any instances of discrimination, receive support, and that reported allegations of discrimination are investigated. The University’s Office of Compliance ensures that our grievance procedures follow government guidelines that protect employees against retaliation.

The University is committed to hiring individuals who support our anti-discrimination policies.

