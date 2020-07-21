Tyler –Dr. Marty Crawford shared an overview of TISD’s Return to Learn plan Monday night. The Board of Trustees heard the steps that the District has in place for the start date of August 19. The guide outlines how students will receive daily instruction. Parents will choose either In-School Instruction or a Learn@Home Digital Instruction model. The TISD Blended Learning and Digital Education (BLADE) program will allow students to move from in-school instruction to at home digital learning, if need be.

BLADE is supported by the District’s recent purchase of Canvas, a learning management system, in addition to 1:1 computers devices for all students, and enhanced WiFi access available at Tyler ISD facilities in the parking lots. Complete details are available by clicking the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/ReturnToLearn.