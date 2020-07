TYLER — A section of County Road 223 in Precinct 3 is closed temporarily. The county announced on Tuesday, that the road, east of New Chapel Hill, is closed for a culvert installation. The project includes, replacing an old washed-out wooden bridge that will be replaced by a 7-foot diameter culvert pipe on CR 223, just east of Farm-to-Market Road 2607. Work will continue by the Smith County Road and Bridge crew and will last two to three weeks. traffic will be diverted to an alternate route.