TYLER — Around 8 a.m. Tuesday more caltrops were located on Interstate-20 in the westbound lanes. According to a news brief from the Smith County Sheriffs Department, these deflation devices are illegal and were scattered on I-20 near the US 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway exit and near the Hwy. 110 exit. Another caltrop was located in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.

The Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement continue to remain vigilant in searching for these devices. Authorities are urging motorists to report any vehicles that may be dropping these to their local law enforcement agency. Also, if you have information on the manufacture and/or distribution of these devices contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.