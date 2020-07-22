Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Colfer penned a gorgeous eulogy for his longtime friend and Glee costar Naya Rivera, who drowned in California’s Lake Piru after taking her son out on a boat.

Colfer’s written tribute for Variety certainly tugged at the heartstrings as he reminisced about the actress, calling her “talented,” “hilarious” and “beautiful.”

“The process of losing her has been such a nightmare,” the New York Times bestselling author expressed. “She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back.”

Colfer touched upon all the ways Rivera’s presence made his experience on Glee infinitely better, from “defus[ing] a bomb with a witty remark” to watching her make magic when acting or singing.

Colfer also revealed that Rivera had the uncanny ability “to memorize scripts. With one glance, she would know all her lines and yours.”

But beyond being a talented actress and singer, Colfer said what the world truly lost was a one-of-a-kind person and friend who wasn’t afraid to be upfront or honest.

“To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief. She is a shining example of the impact a person can have when one lives fearlessly,” the 30-year-old furthered. “Her loss is a tragic reminder to celebrate every moment we possibly can with the people we love because the only thing we know for certain about life is how fragile it can be.”

“Being a mom was perhaps Naya’s greatest talent of all,” He added. “As her final moments proved, Naya was an extraordinary mother until the very end.”

Rivera, 33, died July 8.

By Megan Stone

