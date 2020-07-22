TYLER — Tyler ISD began taking names on Tuesday for the upcoming rebranding of both high schools in Tyler. Dr. Marty Crawford told KTBB, “It’s a tough decision. But, we are getting some responses…but realize if we are making decisions in the best interest of students, which is what a school district is supposed to do, then that should be heading down the right path.”

The community is invited to submit recommendations for both high schools online at tylerisd.org. The submission period will close at 12 p.m. August 3. At that point, a focus group under the direction of TISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines, will narrow the list and present recommended suggestions to Dr. Marty Crawford. Per policy, Dr. Crawford will present no more than three name suggestions for each school to the Board of Trustees at the August 6 Board Workshop. The Board is responsible for choosing the final facility name for each school.

TISD says they have worked throughout the summer to offer students the best protocols for optimal health when they return to campus for the Fall semester. Superintendent Crawford continued, “The camaraderie, the things that we learn in our locker rooms, and gosh, boy, we need it now. As far as talking about relationships and relations with all Americans, man, those things are healed and those things are worked on in our locker rooms, and band halls, choir rooms, orchestra rooms. Absolutely, during this very unprecedented time we are going to have to do some things that are uncomfortable and non-traditional.”

The Return to Learn plan outlines how students will receive instruction each day. Parents will choose either an In-School Instruction or a Learn@Home Digital Instruction model. The Tyler ISD Blended Learning and Digital Education (BLADE) program will allow students to move from in-school instruction to at home digital learning should the need arise. BLADE is supported by the District’s recent purchase of Canvas, a learning management system, in addition to 1:1 computers devices for all students, and enhanced WiFi access available at TISD facilities in the parking lots.

The full guidelines for the Return to Learn plan and a way to choose In-School Instruction or Learn@Home will be available to parents and students later this week on the TylerISD.org/ReturnToLearn webpage.