TYLER – DPS Troopers in Upshur County are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash last Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of a motorist, three miles north of Gilmer. The incident happened on 271 N. The preliminary investigation indicates a driver in a black Dodge Ram made an unsafe lane change and struck a Ford Crown Victoria, forcing it into Southbound traffic and hit a Kenworth Tractor-trailer. The driver of the Dodge pickup left the scene.

The driver of the Ford, Frederick Fountain, 38, of Irving was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where he later died. DPS is asking for help in identifying the individuals and vehicle pictured in this story. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety in Upshur County at 903-939-6002.