TYLER — A car and bike show is coming Saturday to 1836 Kitchen in Tyler, with the hopes to benefit a local organization greatly. On Wednesday, Mundo Montez told KTBB, “My friend Chris Cooper and I got to talking about doing a car show on the grounds of 1836 to come help us support CASA for Kids of East Texas. So what we’re doing is figuring anything that we can bring in that day through sales of our t-shirts of 1836 or Montez Brothers, hats, any food anything we sell, Chris Cooper is gonna match it and hopefully we can bring a substantial amount of money.”

Montez said registration continues to grow for the event, “We have live music, Vivian Villapudua, who was on American Idol, and then we’ve got Madison Stuart who is coming in from Nashville will join us. We already have vehicles from the 50’s, as well as brand new Lambo’s and Ferrari’s and everything in between as far as trucks and vehicles. We’ve got a nice broad spectrum of motorcycles as well. It’s free for the community to come see. Entry’s to register for the show are $25 before the event, $30 the day of the event.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will take place at 1836 Texas Kitchen. Families and supporters of all ages are invited out for tacos, burgers, drinks, and to take in all of the different makes and models of cars, bikes, and trucks. 1836 Texas Kitchen & C. Cooper Homes is partnering up for the food and fun event. If you would like to enter a vehicle, you can register online and get more details clicking the link. http://1836texaskitchen.com/events/.