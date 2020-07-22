TYLER — The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing to count every person living in the country for the 2020 Census. On Wednesday, Dennis Johnson told KTBB, “Tyler’s numbers have actually improved over last week. The self-response was at 56.9%, compared to 62.1% nationally and 56.9% in Texas, as of this morning the city of Tyler is up over 57%, but we still need to go farther.”

The Deputy Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau continued, “The mandate is to count everyone. Every child, every parent, every grand parent and so on, and folks that are living on their own. We need to count everyone for a couple of reasons. One is power, political representation. It’s so important to make sure, for example here in the state of Texas, the population here is increasing. We need to increase our representation to reflect that growth, and if not everyone is counted, that may not happen. Secondly, is money. It’s always about money. And we are not talking about pocket change, we are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars that are distributed each and every year based on census numbers.” More than $675 billion in federal funds and trillions of dollars over the next decade, will be attached to population counts.

Johnson said that Census workers are preparing to be knocking on doors for folks that have yet to respond, “Originally that part of the process was going to take place earlier, starting in the spring. But, just like everything else we took some time off to to make sure everything was safe and now it is. So, we will have local Census takers, people who live and work in the areas, and they will be visiting their neighbors explaining the Census and using a hand held device like a smartphone to record that information.” Communities that are under counted risk missing out on federal funding an array of critical programs and services, including housing, transportation, health care, education, and emergency response. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need for accurate 2020 Census data. The Census Bureau is encouraging people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own so fewer census takers need to visit non-responding households.