1 dead, 1 injured at mall shooting in St. Louis suburb

(SAINT LOUIS, Mo.) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday at a mall in suburban St. Louis, police said.



The person who died was identified only as a man in his early 20s, police said. The age of the person, also a man, who was injured was not immediately clear.



A suspect is still on the loose.



A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police said in a press conference that although the event was initially believed to be an active shooter situation, further investigation showed that was not the case.



Police said two groups had been involved "in a dispute" at the St. Louis Galleria mall, located in the city of Richmond Heights, before shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. local time.



No other details were provided about the dispute and police are working to determine if there was a relationship between the groups.



Authorities are looking for someone who they described as a person of interest.



The spokesman said it was of "paramount importance" this person be identified and apprehended.



"We need to identify that individual as soon as possible," he said.



Police are also looking for three or four other individuals who were in the group with the person of interest. Police believe they fled on foot.



St. Louis County Police remained at the scene along with multiple other jurisdictions.



The public is urged to avoid the area and the mall is expected to be closed for the day. Police noted that there is no known threat to others.



