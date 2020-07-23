courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Another 1.4 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

This marks the 18th straight week that weekly jobless claims surpassed one million. It also is an increase from last week’s 1.3 million figure — possibly a reflection of some businesses being forced to roll back on reopening plans or even shutter their doors again at coronavirus cases surge.

