Shortened MLB season kicks off Thursday with no fans

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2020 at 8:27 am

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The 2020 MLB season officially kicks off Thursday night after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.



America's national pastime, however, will look and sound much different than what we’re used to. For one, the regular season will be reduced from 162 games to 60. There will also be no fans in the stands.



ABC News’ Good Morning America reported on the changes baseball fans can expect from the shortened season:

MLB’s Opening Night will feature two games: the New York Yankees vs. the Washington Nationals, and the San Francisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.



